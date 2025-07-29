Police closed the road from the Sixfields roundabout

A child pedestrian, aged 11, was airlifted to hospital following a collision with a car at a crossing on a busy road in Northampton as police confirm a female driver has been arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, were all called to reports of a serious road traffic collision on A4500 Weedon Road at Upton on Monday July 28.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 4.05pm yesterday (Monday, July 28), a collision occurred between a girl and the driver of a black Toyota Auris car at the pedestrian crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result of the collision, the girl was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Police also confirmed that a 54-year-old woman from Northampton arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000442555 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.