Woman, 54, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after girl, 11, airlifted to hospital after Upton collision
Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, were all called to reports of a serious road traffic collision on A4500 Weedon Road at Upton on Monday July 28.
A police spokesperson said: “At about 4.05pm yesterday (Monday, July 28), a collision occurred between a girl and the driver of a black Toyota Auris car at the pedestrian crossing.
“As a result of the collision, the girl was airlifted to the John Radcliffe Hospital.
“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”
Police also confirmed that a 54-year-old woman from Northampton arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000442555 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.