Police re-appeal for witnesses after 77-year-old woman died when her car entered river in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a re-appeal for witnesses after a 77-year-old year died at the scene, where her car entered the River Nene in Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday (September 23) between 12.15pm and 1.50pm in Rushmere Road.

Northamptonshire Police initially appealed for witnesses on Tuesday (September 24) with a wider time period. However, the force has today (Thursday September 26) released a further call for information or dashcam footage, with a narrowed down time frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of a red Fiat Panda was travelling from the directions of the Barnes Meadow Roundabout when – for reasons not yet known – the vehicle went off the road and entered the River Nene, according to police.

The incident happened in Rushmere Road.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Sadly, the driver – a 77-year-old woman – died at the scene after the vehicle became submerged in the water.

“That stretch of road would have been very busy at that time of day and officers would like to hear from anyone who drove through the area between 12.15pm and 1.50pm and has dash cam footage, to come forward.

“Even if you think your footage shows nothing of interest, please contact us so we can make sure.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000569683.