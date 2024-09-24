Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 77-year-old woman tragically died at the scene, after her vehicle entered the River Nene in Northampton.

The incident happened in Rushmere Road on Monday (September 23) between 12.30pm and 4.20pm.

Police say, for reasons not yet known, the driver of a red Fiat Panda travelling from the direction of the Barnes Meadow roundabout went off the road and entered the River Nene.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Sadly, the driver – a 77-year-old woman – died at the scene after the vehicle became submerged in the water.”

Officers say that stretch of road would have been very busy at that time of day and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000569683.