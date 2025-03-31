PICTURES AND VIDEO: Firefighters remain on scene of huge Northampton town centre fire

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 11:07 BST
Firefighters remain on scene of a huge Northampton town centre fire this morning (Monday March 31), after the blaze broke out early on Sunday (March 30).

Fire took hold of a Grade II listed, disused building in Sheep Street at just before 6am on Sunday.

Thick, black smoke billowed across town as firefighters dealt with the incident.

At one point, there were nine pumps, two aerial appliances and a water bowser at the scene. A number of road closures were also put in place and remain in place this morning. Sheep Street remains closed.

Mayorhold Car Park was closed early yesterday morning, but partially reopened last night.

New Horizons Academy – a specialist school in Sheep Street – is closed today, on advice from the fire service.

Chronicle & Echo visited the scene of the fire this morning. Firefighters and police officers remain on scene and cordon remains in place.

NFRS and Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for an update.

More to follow.

The scene of the fire in Sheep Street, Northampton this morning (Monday March 31).

1. Sheep Street fire

The scene of the fire in Sheep Street, Northampton this morning (Monday March 31). Photo: Logan MacLeod

Photo Sales
The scene of the fire in Sheep Street, Northampton this morning (Monday March 31).

2. Sheep Street fire

The scene of the fire in Sheep Street, Northampton this morning (Monday March 31). Photo: Logan MacLeod

Photo Sales
The scene of the fire in Sheep Street, Northampton this morning (Monday March 31).

3. Sheep Street fire

The scene of the fire in Sheep Street, Northampton this morning (Monday March 31). Photo: Logan MacLeod

Photo Sales
The scene of the fire in Sheep Street, Northampton this morning (Monday March 31).

4. Sheep Street fire

The scene of the fire in Sheep Street, Northampton this morning (Monday March 31). Photo: Logan MacLeod

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonGrade IINorthamptonshire Police
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice