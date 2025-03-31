Specialist school in Northampton closed today after huge fire in Sheep Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A specialist school in Northampton is closed today, due to the huge fire which took hold of a building in a town centre street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Horizons Academy in Sheep Street posted on social media on Sunday night (March 30) that the school will be closed on Monday (March 31), due to the fire at a building in the same street.

The specialist school said the closure was advised by the fire service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters were called to the Grade II listed building at around 6am on Sunday, as huge plumes of smoke billowed across town.

The scene of the fire in Sheep Street this morning (Monday March 31). Photo: Logan MacLeod

The fire service had nine pumps, two aerial appliances and a water bowser at the scene, at the height of the incident. Firefighters and engines remain on scene this morning.

A number of road closures were in place, while the incident was dealt with. Sheep Street remains closed this morning.

Mayorhold Car Park was also closed from early yesterday morning, but partially reopened last night.

More to follow.