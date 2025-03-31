Specialist school in Northampton closed today after huge fire in Sheep Street
New Horizons Academy in Sheep Street posted on social media on Sunday night (March 30) that the school will be closed on Monday (March 31), due to the fire at a building in the same street.
The specialist school said the closure was advised by the fire service.
Firefighters were called to the Grade II listed building at around 6am on Sunday, as huge plumes of smoke billowed across town.
The fire service had nine pumps, two aerial appliances and a water bowser at the scene, at the height of the incident. Firefighters and engines remain on scene this morning.
A number of road closures were in place, while the incident was dealt with. Sheep Street remains closed this morning.
Mayorhold Car Park was also closed from early yesterday morning, but partially reopened last night.
More to follow.
