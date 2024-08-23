Northampton town centre death not being treated as suspicious, police confirm
Officers were called to St Giles Square at around 5am today (Friday August 23) to reports of a sudden death.
In statement at just after 8am, police said the death was “unexplained”. However, a further statement at around 4pm has confirmed – following further enquiries – that the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of enquiries made today, we are not treating the death of this man as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.
“As part of this process, we would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything of note between 4.30am and 5am this morning in the area of All Saints Church and St Giles Square.”
The road was closed while officers carried out the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or report it online at www.northants.police.uk/ro.
