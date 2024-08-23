Northampton town centre death not being treated as suspicious, police confirm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed an early morning death in Northampton town centre is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to St Giles Square at around 5am today (Friday August 23) to reports of a sudden death.

In statement at just after 8am, police said the death was “unexplained”. However, a further statement at around 4pm has confirmed – following further enquiries – that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of enquiries made today, we are not treating the death of this man as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.

Police officers were called to a sudden death in St Giles Square on Friday August 23 morning.

“As part of this process, we would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything of note between 4.30am and 5am this morning in the area of All Saints Church and St Giles Square.”

The road was closed while officers carried out the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or report it online at www.northants.police.uk/ro.