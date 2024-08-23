Police called to 'unexplained death' as part of Northampton town centre closed
St Giles Square is closed this morning (Friday August 23) and is expected to remain closed “until further notice”, while officers continue the investigation.
Officers were initially called at just before 5am.
The police force is asking members of the public to avoid the area, as there is no access to St Giles Square from St Giles Street/Derngate or Wood Hill junctions, as officers work to determine the circumstances around the death.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We are currently dealing with the unexplained death of a man in St Giles Square, Northampton, which was reported to us just before 5am this morning (August 23).
“The road is closed whilst we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and we will issue an update as and when we are able.
“Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for the time being."
