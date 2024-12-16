No suspicious circumstances surrounding death of man found in car in Northampton, police say

Following a postmortem examination, police have determined there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in a car in Northampton.

Police were called to Scarletwell Street in Spring Boroughs at around 8.30am on Sunday (December 15), after a man with head injuries was found dead inside a car.

A cordon was put in place and remained there throughout the day and into the night, while detectives were on scene investigating.

On Sunday night, Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a forensic postmortem took place and it established that the man did not die in suspicious circumstances and that there was no third-party involvement in the man’s death. Detectives also completed house-to-house enquiries, reviewed CCTV, and appealed to the public for information.

A police cordon remained in place throughout Sunday (December 15) in Scarletwell Street. Photo: Logan MacLeod

Detective Inspector Liam O’Neill said: “First of all, I want to offer my condolences to this man’s family and friends. As of today, their lives have changed forever.

“This was a very fast-paced investigation and following a forensic post-mortem this evening, we are satisfied that there was no third-party involvement in this man’s death and we will now be preparing a report for the coroner.

“I know that many people in the local area were concerned when they saw our officers on the scene today and I’d like to thank them for their support and cooperation whilst we conducted our enquiries. We understand how unsettling it can be when a serious incident is reported to have happened in your local area.

“We have now been able to establish that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

“Whilst I hope this provides some reassurance to the wider public, it is no less tragic for the loved-ones of the man concerned and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”

Police say anyone in the local area with any concerns is still welcome to speak to one of their neighbourhood policing officers who will be happy to help, or call 101 or report your concerns online at www.northants.police.uk/ro.