Man with head injuries found dead in car parked in Northampton street as police investigate circumstances

A man has been found dead in a car in a Northampton street, which police are currently treating as an unexplained death.

Police say officers were called to Scarletwell Street, Spring Boroughs just before 8.30am today (Sunday December 15) after a man was found dead inside a car with head injuries. A forensic postmortem will take place today at Leicester Royal Infirmary to ascertain the cause of death.

Detectives are currently treating the death as “unexplained” and are working to determine if any suspicious circumstances were involved. Officers are appealing for anyone with any information which could shed light on the events leading up to the man's death to come forward. A cordon in the area remains in place, while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Liam O’Neill said: “At the present time, we are working to establish the series of events which led to the death of this man including how he died and whether there were any suspicious circumstances involved.

A man was found dead in a car in Scarletwell Street. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

“We’re really keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything in the area in the hours before he was found that may be relevant to our enquiries.

“We’d also appeal to people in the local area to check any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell cameras that they may have and get in touch if there’s anything on them that may help us.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of this man and we will be working hard to establish exactly how he died.”

The area of Scarletwell Street is currently cordoned off whilst officers conduct their enquiries. Anyone with any concerns in the local area is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.

Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number: 24000743353.