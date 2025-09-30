Man in his 60s dies in hospital one day after collision in Northampton where it is believed he fell from e-scooter

A man in his 60s has died in hospital one day after a collision in Northampton where it is believed he fell from an e-scooter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 8pm in Main Road, Duston on Saturday September 27.

Police say a man in his 60s is believed to have fallen from the e-scooter. The road was closed and cordoned off by police while officers dealt with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released on Tuesday September 30, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was taken to Northampton General Hospital with serious injuries and sadly died on Sunday September 28.”

The scene in Main Road, Duston.

Investigations into the collision continue and detectives would like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward and who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000569714.