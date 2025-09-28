Here’s why police taped off a busy main road through a Northampton village for hours last night

Here’s why police taped off a busy main road through a Northampton village for hours last night.

Northamptonshire Police taped off Main Road, in Duston village, at about 8pm last night (Saturday, September 27) following a serious incident.

Officers have today (Sunday, September 28) confirmed that a man in his 60s was taken to Northampton General Hospital with serious injuries after he is believed to have fallen from an e-scooter.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The scene last night in Main Road, Dustonplaceholder image
The scene last night in Main Road, Duston

A Northants police spokeswoman said: “Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured the rider travelling along Main Road or witnessed the collision occur.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000569714 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

The road is believed to have reopened at around 11.30pm.

