Man in his 40s dies at scene of two vehicle collision on A45 in Northamptonshire

A man in his 40s died at the scene of a two vehicle collision on the A45 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm on Wednesday (February 26) on the Flore bypass part of the A45, between junction 16 of the M1 and the A5.

Police say a white Mercedes Sprinter van was in collision with a white Mercedes X-Class. A spokeswoman also confirmed that the driver of the Sprinter, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000114671.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.