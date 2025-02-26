Emergency services called to two vehicle collision on A45 in Northamptonshire as road closed

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:38 BST

Emergency services have been called to a two vehicle collision on the A45 in Northamptonshire, which has closed part of the road.

The Flore bypass is closed in both directions between junction 16 of the M1 and the A5 at Weedon this afternoon (February 26).

Northamptonshire Police were called to a two vehicle collision at around 12.35pm.

Officers remain on scene and police say the road is likely to be closed for a while, as emergency services deal with the incident.

Flore bypass is closed due to a two vehicle collision.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route, until further notice.

Traffic in the surrounding areas appears to be coping well, according to AA Traffic.

More to follow.

