Man hit by tanker closing A45 in Northampton for 10 hours - police appeal for witnesses
The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway, between Riverside and Barnes Meadow, at around 3.10am on Tuesday (May 13).
Police say a man was in collision with a tanker and was taken to University Hospital Coventry with life-threatening injuries.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would now like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or have dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000274668.
Traffic was held on the A45 and both carriageways were closed for a number of hours. The eastbound carriageway reopened around 1pm.
Anyone affected by, or witness to, a fatal or serious road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm. Find out more: https://www.voicenorthants.org/roadharm/