A45 in Northampton fully reopens after gas tanker crash that left man with critical injuries

The A45 in Northampton has now fully reopened after a gas tanker crash, which left a man with critical injuries.

In an update around 1pm, National Highways confirmed the eastbound carriageway has reopened. The authority also said traffic is flowing well, with no reported delays.

This comes after the road was closed for nearly ten hours between Riverside and Brackmills, due to a collision in the early hours of today (Tuesday May 13).

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire police said at 5.20am: “Both sections of the A45 near Northampton are currently closed following an incident in the early hours of today.

There are long delays on the A45 in Northampton this morning (May 13). Photo: X/@NNWeather.

“The entire eastbound and westbound carriageways between Riverside and the Barnes Meadow Interchange have been closed following an incident on the eastbound, involving a gas tanker, at about 3.10am.

“A man has suffered critical injuries and been taken to the University Hospital Coventry.

“Police, fire and paramedics are all in attendance and diversions have been put in place.

“The eastbound section is likely to remain closed for several hours. Police will aim for a partial reopening of the westbound section but investigators are still on the scene on both carriageways.

“Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes while the emergency services remain at the scene of the incident,” the spokesperson added.

Stagecoach warned customers of delays on services around Northampton, due to the knock on effect. The X4 was also diverted to Wellingborough Road, in both directions.

In an update just after 8am, a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “The westbound carriageway of the A45 near Northampton has been re-opened following an incident in the early hours of this morning.

“The eastbound carriageway between the Barnes Meadow Interchange and Riverside remains closed.”

However shortly after the reopening of the westbound carriageway traffic was stopped between B573 Earls Barton and A5076 Billing following a multi vehicle collision. This has also now been cleared.