Four fire engines called to Bridge Street in Northampton during suspected emergency incident

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:23 BST
Four fire engines were called to Bridge Street in Northampton during a suspected emergency incident over the weekend.

The town centre road was closed off to traffic from around 10.20am on Saturday September 6 while firefighters responded to an incident.

Firefighters appeared to be focussing on Papa Johns takeaway.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to a restaurant in Bridge Street, Northampton, just after 10.20am on September 6.

"After a thorough check of the building, nothing was found and it was deemed to be a false alarm.”

The road was reopened shortly after midday and the incident was closed by the fire service by 12.45pm.

Firefighters also had a busy Sunday as they were called to three house fires in Northampton. Read more here.

Related topics:Northampton
