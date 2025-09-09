Four fire engines called to Bridge Street in Northampton during suspected emergency incident

The town centre road was closed off to traffic from around 10.20am on Saturday September 6 while firefighters responded to an incident.

Firefighters appeared to be focussing on Papa Johns takeaway.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to a restaurant in Bridge Street, Northampton, just after 10.20am on September 6.

"After a thorough check of the building, nothing was found and it was deemed to be a false alarm.”

The road was reopened shortly after midday and the incident was closed by the fire service by 12.45pm.

Firefighters also had a busy Sunday as they were called to three house fires in Northampton. Read more here.

1 . Firefighters called to Bridge Street Crews responded to a call on Saturday September 6, however it turned out to be a false alarm. Photo: Katie Wheatley Photo Sales

