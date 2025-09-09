Busy few days for firefighters across Northampton as they tackle fires involving cooker, tumble dryer and lithium battery
The first incident came on Thursday September 4 when crews were called to Blackthorn just before 6am.
A tumble dryer was on fire in a kitchen, but two crews from The Mounts and Moulton, wearing breathing apparatus, were able to put the fire out using a hose reel jet.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) says the tumble dryer was moved outside while the area was ventilated and dampened down. It is believed the cause of the fire was accidental.
A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “Although there was significant smoke damage to the property, it was limited by quick-thinking residents who shut the doors to stop smoke travelling round the house.
“By having working smoke alarms fitted, it gave the residents time to react and get out of the house.”
On Sunday September 7, firefighters had a busy day as they were called to three incidents at Northampton homes.
The first came at 3am when crews were called to Military Road, after a cooker had been left unattended.
A NFRS spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building and the smoke alarm sounding.
“The occupier was led to safety and a home fire safety check was carried out.”
More smoke alarms were fitted before crews left at 4.51am.
Firefighters were then called again just before 7.30am to a kitchen fire in Glasgow Street.
The fire caused major smoke damage to the rest of the property, but firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put the fire out.
NFRS say it is believed the cause of the incident was accidental due to an electrical fault.
The third incident on Sunday came around 9.30pm in Cattle Market Road, when a lithium-ion battery pack, used to charge a mobile phone, caught fire in a lounge.
Crews extinguished the fire before placing the battery pack in water. A home fire safety check was carried out before crews left at 11.30pm.
The cause is believed to be accidental.
NFRS is urging residents to make sure they have smoke alarms fitted. Free home fire safety visits can be requested through the NFRS website.