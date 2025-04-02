Firefighters leave scene of huge blaze in Northampton town centre which significantly damaged Grade II listed building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters have left the scene of a huge fire in Northampton town centre, which significantly damaged a Grade II listed building – but the road remains closed.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) confirmed that its crews left the scene on Tuesday (April 1), after making sure all hotspots were dampened.

The fire started at just before 6am on Sunday (March 30) in Sheep Street. Thick, black smoke billowed across the town as fire crews dealt with the blaze. At the height of the incident, nine engines were on scene.

Firefighters only left the scene after they confirmed, via a thermal imaging scan, normal temperatures in the building.

The Grade II listed building has been significantly damaged by the huge fire in Sheep Street, Northampton. Photo: NFRS.

The road, however, remains closed to motorists and pedestrians. The responsibility of the road closure has now been handed to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), who have been contacted for an update.

A NFRS spokesman said: “NFRS has now left the scene of the fire that took place in Sheep Street.

“The fire service has been present at the scene ever since the initial blaze, ensuring that any remaining hotspots are dampened.

“Following an inspection from the Moulton crew this afternoon, firefighters found no further smoke or smouldering is visible and the thermal imaging scans showed the building at normal temperatures. Power has also been restored to the street.

“A fire investigation has concluded, and the service is now collaborating with Northamptonshire Police to understand how the fire started from the findings that have been gathered.

“Although the fire service has withdrawn all its resources from the scene, the incident will remain open on our logs should further assistance for our partners be required.”

Area Manager Neil Sadler added: “I would like to thank residents and businesses in the town centre who were impacted by this. We appreciate their ongoing patience while we worked with partners to ensure the fire was extinguished and the scene was made as safe as it possibly could be.

“I also want to thank our fire crews for their hard work and professionalism over the last couple of days in what were challenging circumstances.

Power was also cut in the area. National Grid worked to re-establish the supply. A spokesman for the authority said 101 properties were affected, with 86 of these restored by 1am on Monday and the remaining 15 by 10.43pm.