Dramatic pictures show 'significant' damage to Northampton home following fridge freezer fire as resident urges others to check smoke alarms

A resident is urging others to check their smoke alarms, after his Northampton home was left “significantly” damaged after his fridge freezer caught fire.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a home in Glasgow Street at just before 7.30am on Sunday September 7. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose to put the fire out.

Posting about the incident on social media, the fire service says the resident – Adam – woke at around 7am and went downstairs to put the kettle on and let the dogs out.

The post said: “When he turned round to make a coffee, he noticed black smoke coming from his kitchen, which sounded the smoke alarms.

The result of a fridge freezer catching on fire in Glasgow Street, Northampton.

“He called 999, grabbed his dogs and got out of his house as quickly as he could.

“It’s believed his integrated fridge freezer had accidentally caught fire due to an electrical fault.”

After the incident, firefighters sat with Adam, gave him a glass of water and helped to calm him down. Unfortunately, his home has been left with “significant” fire damage.

The post added: “Adam said it was lucky he had just woken up before it all happened, and that his alarms had sounded, or it could have been a different story.

“He is now urging residents to test their smoke alarms, which provide early warning signs in the event of a fire, to make sure it works correctly.”

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service can do a free Home Fire Safety Visit at your home. Find out more on the fire service website.