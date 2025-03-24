Firefighters were called to a car fire in a layby on the M1 in Northamptonshire over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) were called just after 10.30am on Saturday (March 22) to a layby between junction 15a and 16.

On arrival, firefighters found that the car – a historic Lotus Elite – was well alight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for NFRS said: “The service closed two lanes of the motorway while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to tackle the flames.

Firefighters were called to the M1 on Saturday (March 22) to a car fire. Photo: Bob Sketchley

“By 11am, the fire had been extinguished, with crews continuing to dampen the car down and monitor temperatures with thermal imaging cameras.

“The service handed the scene over to National Highways and the crews returned to their respective stations just before 11.30am.”

The spokesman added that it is believed the fire started accidentally.

The photos of the fire were taken from the Kislingbury to Bugbrooke road bridge by reader Bob Sketchley.