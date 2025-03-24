Dramatic photos show car in flames in M1 layby in Northamptonshire as firefighters called over the weekend
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) were called just after 10.30am on Saturday (March 22) to a layby between junction 15a and 16.
On arrival, firefighters found that the car – a historic Lotus Elite – was well alight.
A spokesman for NFRS said: “The service closed two lanes of the motorway while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to tackle the flames.
“By 11am, the fire had been extinguished, with crews continuing to dampen the car down and monitor temperatures with thermal imaging cameras.
“The service handed the scene over to National Highways and the crews returned to their respective stations just before 11.30am.”
The spokesman added that it is believed the fire started accidentally.
The photos of the fire were taken from the Kislingbury to Bugbrooke road bridge by reader Bob Sketchley.
