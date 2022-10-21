An e-scooter rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Northampton.

The rider was waiting at a crossing in Edgar Mobbs Way, Sixfields at 10.15pm on Thursday (October 20).

According to Northamptonshire Police, a silver Renault Clio, crossed the carriageway after the roundabout junction and collided with a Toucan crossing.

The incident happened in Edgar Mobbs Way.

A post – part of the crossing – struck the rider of the e-scooter on the head causing serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Three passengers in the car – a man in his 20s and two women in their late teens – sustained minor injuries. The driver – a woman in her late teens – was uninjured.