E-scooter rider waiting at crossing in hospital with serious injuries after car veers off road in Northampton
Three passengers in the car sustained minor injuries
An e-scooter rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Northampton.
The rider was waiting at a crossing in Edgar Mobbs Way, Sixfields at 10.15pm on Thursday (October 20).
According to Northamptonshire Police, a silver Renault Clio, crossed the carriageway after the roundabout junction and collided with a Toucan crossing.
A post – part of the crossing – struck the rider of the e-scooter on the head causing serious injuries. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
Three passengers in the car – a man in his 20s and two women in their late teens – sustained minor injuries. The driver – a woman in her late teens – was uninjured.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000614047.