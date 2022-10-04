Driver hospitalised following A45 collision in Northampton but is ‘feeling a lot better’

The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a collision on the A45 in Northampton is now being treated at Northampton General Hospital (NGH).

The crash took place at around 4pm on Monday, October 3 on the A45 eastbound between junctions 8 and 9 at Barnes Meadows.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “It is believed the female driver of a silver Audi Q3 has collided with the central reservation on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 between Barnsmeadow and Riverside junctions.

“Following the collision, her vehicle has crossed the three lanes and has left the carriageway.”

The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) confirmed that firefighters arrived to find a single vehicle had ended up in a ditch and the driver was able to walk from the vehicle before she was left in the care of paramedics.

The driver, who wished to remain anonymous, told this newspaper she is now feeling “a lot better” since the crash.

She added: “I am currently in A&E undergoing tests but, other than a few bruises and fractured ribs, I’m fine.”

An eyewitness told this newspaper that three fire engines and multiple ambulances were on the scene in addition to police vehicles. Fire crews used equipment to stabilise the woman’s vehicle and make the scene safe before leaving it in the hands of Northamptonshire Police.

Tailbacks affected both Rushmere Road and Cliftonville as drivers were diverted away from the collision.