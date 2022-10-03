Emergency services have been called to the scene of a road traffic collision on the A45 in Northamptonshire.

The crash happened at around 4pm today (Monday, October 3) on the A45 eastbound between junctions 8 and 9 at Barnes Meadows.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) confirmed there were three fire engines at the scene of the incident.

He continued: “On arrival, crews found a single vehicle had ended up in a ditch, and the driver was able to walk from the vehicle and left in the care of paramedics.

“Crews used equipment to stabilise the vehicle and make the scene safe, and left it in the hands of Northamptonshire Police.”

An eyewitness told this newspaper that multiple ambulances were on the scene in addition to police vehicles and tailbacks affected both Rushmere Road and Cliftonville as drivers are diverting from the collision.