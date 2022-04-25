Cyclist seriously injured in collision with car near Northampton station

Police have confirmed a cyclist in his 20s was seriously injured in a crash near Northampton town centre on Friday (April 22).

Crash investigators confirmed the man was riding a green Carrera mountain bike which was in collision with a white Vauxhall Zafira at the junction of Scarletwell Road and St Andrews Road, near Northampton station car park, at around 5.15pm.

He was taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry while roads in the area remained shut for several hours for recovery and investigation work.

St Andrews Road remained closed for several hours following Friday's collision near Northampton station

Reports at the time said an air ambulance landed in nearby Victoria Park.

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly drivers in the area who may have dashcam footage of the collision.