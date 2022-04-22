Roads closed and air ambulance lands as emergency services deal with serious crash near Northampton town centre

Emergency services are dealing with a serious crash in the Scarletwell Street area on Friday

Police are advising motorists to avoid the St Andrew’s Road area near Northampton town centre after a serious collision on Friday (April 22).

No details have been released about the incident, but eye-witnesses report seeing an aair ambulance landing in nearby Victoria Park.

Traffic leaving nearby Northampton station during rush hour is also likely to be affected.

A statement from Northamptonshire Police issued at just before 6pm said: “We are currently attending a serious RTC in Scarletwell Street, Northampton.

"Roads around the area will be closed for some time while we deal with the incident. We’re advising motorists to avoid the road and the surrounding area if possible.