Main road into Northampton closed after early morning collision involving cyclist

A main road into Northampton is closed due to a collision between the driver of a car and a cyclist.

The A4500, Weedon Road, is closed between Upton Valley Way North and the roundabout for Sixfields. The incident happened at the junction with Upton Valley Way North.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the incident at 5.45am today (Thursday June 20).

Police officers remain on scene and are expected to for the next few hours.

There have also been reports of the air ambulance circling overhead in Northampton this morning, although it has not been confirmed if it was called to this incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 5.45am this morning to reports of a serious collision on the A4500 involving a cyclist and the driver of a car.

“Our team is expected to be there for the next few hours so we would advise people to avoid the area.”