Cyclist in his 60s in hospital with serious head injury after collision near Northampton shopping centre

The cyclist was in a collision with a van

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th May 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:25 BST

A cyclist in his 60s is in hospital with a serious head injury after a collision near a Northampton shopping centre.

The incident happened at around 7.15am on Wednesday May 3 on the roundabout between Billing Brook Road and the A4500, Wellingborough Road, outside the Tesco petrol station at the Weston Favell Shopping Centre. The cyclist was in collision with a white Peugeot Partner van.

Northamtponshire Police has confirmed the cyclist - a man in his 60s - has been transferred to University Hospital Coventry with a serious head injury, where he this morning (Thursday, May 4) remains in a critical but stable condition.

A man in his 60s is in hospital after a collision in Northampton.
A man in his 60s is in hospital after a collision in Northampton.
Officers investigating the collision want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quotiung incident number: 23000265905