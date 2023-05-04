Cyclist in his 60s in hospital with serious head injury after collision near Northampton shopping centre

A cyclist in his 60s is in hospital with a serious head injury after a collision near a Northampton shopping centre.

The incident happened at around 7.15am on Wednesday May 3 on the roundabout between Billing Brook Road and the A4500, Wellingborough Road, outside the Tesco petrol station at the Weston Favell Shopping Centre. The cyclist was in collision with a white Peugeot Partner van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamtponshire Police has confirmed the cyclist - a man in his 60s - has been transferred to University Hospital Coventry with a serious head injury, where he this morning (Thursday, May 4) remains in a critical but stable condition.

A man in his 60s is in hospital after a collision in Northampton.

Officers investigating the collision want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage.