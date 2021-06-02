Woman 'seriously injured' after hit-and-run in Northampton
The victim was taken to hospital with serious head and pelvic injuries
A woman was seriously injured after she fell victim to a hit-and-run incident last night in Northampton (June 1).
The 37-year-old woman was found in York Road at around 10.55pm last night.
She told paramedics, who were treating her, that she had been hit by a car that then drove off.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The woman has been taken to hospital with serious head and pelvic injuries, and police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.
"Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 586 of June 1."