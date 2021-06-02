Woman 'seriously injured' after hit-and-run in Northampton

A woman was seriously injured after she fell victim to a hit-and-run incident last night in Northampton (June 1).

The 37-year-old woman was found in York Road at around 10.55pm last night.

She told paramedics, who were treating her, that she had been hit by a car that then drove off.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The woman has been taken to hospital with serious head and pelvic injuries, and police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.