Murder detectives plea for CCTV after man's body found in burning Northamptonshire shed

A body was found after yesterday's shed fire in Salmon Lane, Middleton Cheney.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with video footage to help investigations into a shed fire which led to the discovery of a man’s body on Wednesday (June 9).

A major police investigation was launched following the incident in Salmon Lane, Middleton Cheney.

As part of this, fire scene investigators and detectives are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to send it in to help establish the cause and progression of the fire.

Video footage can be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) HERE.

Anyone with any other information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 regarding incident number 21000319651.