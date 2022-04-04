WATCH: Underpass in Northampton taped off as emergency services attend major incident

An underpass in Northampton has been taped off by emergency services following a major incident this evening (April 4).

Police officers are currently at the scene in Sixfields, where the underpass has been taped off.

Eyewitnesses report that armed police and paramedics were on the scene around an hour ago, with some officers speaking with members of the public at the roundabout near Sainsbury’s supermarket.

An underpass has been taped off in Sixfields.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.