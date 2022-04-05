Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a 25-year-old man was left hospitalised following a broad daylight knife attack in Northampton.

Officers said the incident happened somewhere between McDonald’s and the cinema in Sixfields at about 6.15pm yesterday (Monday, April 4) when there was an altercation involving a group of people resulting in a 25-year-old man suffering stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition, police said.

Officers say they would like to speak to anyone that was in that area of Sixfields around the time of the offence to help assist the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Incident number: 22000191732