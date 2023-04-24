WATCH: Huge police presence remains at Northampton murder scene following fatal stabbing of 19-year-old boy

A huge police presence remains at the scene of a murder investigation in Northampton where a 19-year-old boy died following a fatal stabbing.

The incident happened in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton last night (Sunday, April 23). Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the teenager died at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed today (Monday, April 24) that a murder investigation has been opened and that it was a ‘targeted attack’.

The scene in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on Monday (April 24)

There has been a large police presence in the area overnight and a cordon remains in place today. Officers are also at the nearby University of Northampton Waterside campus.

Chron and Echo’s video footage shows a comprehensive look at the scene from all angles.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time. They are two men aged 19, one man aged 18, and an 18-year-old woman, say police.

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: "I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of this young man. Specially trained officers are supporting them during this awful time and I want to reassure them, and the local community, that we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.

“A lot of work has taken place overnight to effect these four arrests and detectives will begin questioning them today.

“In the meantime, I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with information to come forward. No matter how small you think your piece of information is, please give us a call and let us know about it.”

