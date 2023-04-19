‘Carry a basketball not a blade’: Knife crime campaign to be launched following fatal stabbing

A campaign encouraging young people to ‘carry a basketball not a blade’ is to be launched following a recent fatal stabbing in Northampton.

The chairman of Basketball Northants, a voluntary organisation promoting the sport across the county, was heavily touched by the passing of Fred Shand and wanted to have a positive impact.

With the success of their ongoing ‘youth justice basketball project’ at Northampton International Academy, with the aim of engaging vulnerable students, they knew there was the scope to do more.

As part of the project, Chairman Martin Spencer took Andre Arissol along to deliver the sessions – a professional basketball player for Worthing Thunder in the men’s National League Division 1.

Having grown up in Northampton and played for the England under 20s after completing his A-Levels a number of years ago, Martin knew students would listen to what Andre has to say.

Martin, who has been the chairman at Basketball Northants for more than five years, said: “Fred’s passing was very upsetting to me as a teacher and basketball coach to young people.

“Youngsters need something positive to turn their lives around.”

The campaign hopes to encourage young people to use sport as a catalyst to do better things with their time.

During the talks with year seven students at Northampton International Academy, Andre shared a crossroads he found himself at when he was a student – join a gang or continue playing basketball.

He chose basketball, which then progressed into a career, and Martin says this was a “turning point for Andre”.

In one of Andre’s sessions, there was a student who expressed interest in working in real estate in the future.

When Andre asked what they believed they needed to do in order to get there, the student replied with good qualifications and experience.

The campaign is hoped to launch soon in Northampton International Academy.

Martin said: “Andre reinforced the importance of the there and then, not the future.

“Students don’t realise how poor behaviour now can impact opportunities when they’re older.”

As Martin lives on the edge of Kingsthorpe himself, he knows people who have been impacted by the recent tragedy and decided he wanted to do something straight away to make a difference.

“We can’t let this go,” he said.

An online crowdfunding page was recently set up to raise funds for school awareness sessions, to be delivered by Andre as part of the wider campaign.

The more funds raised, the more schools they can visit to promote the message of carrying a basketball rather than a blade.

The fundraiser has already reached its first target of £500 and Martin has also applied for a £3,000 grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation to make the plans a reality.

This will not only be used to fund Andre’s talks, but banners, badges and t-shirts to continue spreading the important message.

With three more weeks left with Northampton International Academy, Martin would like to fix a date with them to launch the campaign in their school – with the hopes it will catch on across the town.

If any local businesses would like to support the campaign, Basketball Northants can be contacted via [email protected]