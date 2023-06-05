A 56-year-old man was arrested after a blue Ford Focus smashed into a metal barrier opposite a busy pub in Northampton – and later released with no further action.

The incident happened on Saturday (June 3) between 8.35pm and 9pm on the Wellingborough Road opposite The Trumpet Pub.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today (Monday, June 5) that a a 56-year-old man was arrested.

Pictures from the scene

The spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a blue Ford Focus collided with traffic lights and a pedestrian barrier opposite The Trumpet pub in Wellingborough Road, Northampton on Saturday, June 3.

“The collision occurred between 8.35pm and 9pm.

"The driver of the car – a 56-year-old man from Northampton – was detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer before being arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath specimen.

"He has since been released with no further action.”