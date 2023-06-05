News you can trust since 1931
Video: Man, aged 56, arrested after blue Ford Focus smashes into metal barrier opposite busy Northampton pub

The incident happened on Saturday night (June 3)
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:15 BST

A 56-year-old man was arrested after a blue Ford Focus smashed into a metal barrier opposite a busy pub in Northampton – and later released with no further action.

The incident happened on Saturday (June 3) between 8.35pm and 9pm on the Wellingborough Road opposite The Trumpet Pub.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today (Monday, June 5) that a a 56-year-old man was arrested.

Pictures from the scene
The spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a blue Ford Focus collided with traffic lights and a pedestrian barrier opposite The Trumpet pub in Wellingborough Road, Northampton on Saturday, June 3.

“The collision occurred between 8.35pm and 9pm.

"The driver of the car – a 56-year-old man from Northampton – was detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer before being arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath specimen.

"He has since been released with no further action.”

Pictures from the scene