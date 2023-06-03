Video: Police respond after car smashes into metal barrier opposite busy pub in Northampton

Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision where a grey Ford Focus has smashed into metal barriers in a busy part of Northampton.

The incident happened opposite The Trumpet pub on the Wellingborough Road at around 9pm tonight (Saturday, June 3).

Multiple Northamptonshire Police officers were diverting traffic around the incident at 9.45pm.

Pictures from the scene in Wellingborough Road

An officer at the scene said at around 9.45pm that the incident will be cleared soon.

It is not yet known what caused the car to hit into the barriers.

Northants Police have been contacted for comment.