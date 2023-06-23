Vandals setting fire to new Salcey Forest playground is ‘real insult’, says Forestry England

Forestry England has shared its “heartbreak” after Salcey Forest’s brand new playground installed earlier this year was set on fire by vandals.

The arson took place on the evening of Wednesday, June 21 when CCTV footage captured four individuals breaking new toddler play equipment and setting it alight.

The perpetrators, however, spotted the camera recording them from the nearby Grounds Cafe and put the fire out before too much damage was done.

Four individuals have been captured on CCTV setting fire to the new playground equipment in Salcey Forest.

A spokesperson for Salcey Forest posted to Facebook on Thursday (June 22): “Sadly, our brand new play area was set on fire last night by vandals.

“Aside from the potential wildfire risk, this facility was only updated in February, so to see people trying to destroy it is heartbreaking and a real insult to all the hard work that went into creating it.”

Further damage was discovered to facilities in Salcey Forest’s new Glade area along with litter and a used disposable barbecue.

Forest centre manager at Forestry England, Simon Fowler, said: “Admirably, our local team have managed to repair the damage and the play areas are back open, ready for children to continue enjoying.

Anyone who knows anything about the vandalism of Salcey Forest's newly refurbished playground is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police.

“The most concerning element about the incident was the deliberate starting of a fire and use of a disposable barbecue in a forest.”

The playground was closed in January earlier this year for one month so that it could be refurbished in time for the February school half term break.

According to Forestry England, the playground was updated thanks to a £60,000 investment, which came from revenue obtained from visitors' car parking fees.

Mr Fowler continued: “Forestry England knows only too well about the devastating effects that can be caused to UK woodlands by deliberate fires and disposable barbecues.

“Two of our forestry sites elsewhere in the country at Wareham, Dorset and most recently this month at Swynnerton Woods, Stoke-on-Trent were destroyed by fire that originated from the use of disposable barbecues.”

Forestry England has been working with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s wildlife team to raise awareness of the huge risks posed by fires in rural settings and improve the fire service’s response to such incidents.