UPDATE: No arrests made following Northampton town centre e-scooter crash which hospitalised man in his 30s
Police have provided an update
Police have made no arrests after a man in his 30s riding a Voi scooter in Northampton town centre was in collision with a black Toyota Avensis.
The scooter rider was hospitalised with serious injuries after colliding with the car at 12.20pm on Thursday, September 22 in Black Lion Hill, at the junction with St Andrews Road and Mare Fair.
On Wednesday (December 14), Northamptonshire Police provided an update on the investigation.
A police spokeswoman said no arrests have been made at the moment and the victim is making a recovery – they have no life threatening or life changing injuries.