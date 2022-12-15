UPDATE: No arrests made following Northampton town centre e-scooter crash which hospitalised man in his 30s

Pictures from the scene

Police have made no arrests after a man in his 30s riding a Voi scooter in Northampton town centre was in collision with a black Toyota Avensis.

The scooter rider was hospitalised with serious injuries after colliding with the car at 12.20pm on Thursday, September 22 in Black Lion Hill, at the junction with St Andrews Road and Mare Fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday (December 14), Northamptonshire Police provided an update on the investigation.