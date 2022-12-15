News you can trust since 1931
UPDATE: No arrests made following Northampton town centre e-scooter crash which hospitalised man in his 30s

Police have provided an update

By Logan MacLeod
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 11:44am
Pictures from the scene
Police have made no arrests after a man in his 30s riding a Voi scooter in Northampton town centre was in collision with a black Toyota Avensis.

The scooter rider was hospitalised with serious injuries after colliding with the car at 12.20pm on Thursday, September 22 in Black Lion Hill, at the junction with St Andrews Road and Mare Fair.

On Wednesday (December 14), Northamptonshire Police provided an update on the investigation.

A police spokeswoman said no arrests have been made at the moment and the victim is making a recovery – they have no life threatening or life changing injuries.

The Voi e-scooter scheme has recently been extended until at least 2024 across Northamptonshire.