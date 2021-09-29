University of Northampton urges students to stay safe during Freshers Week amid series of reported drink spikings at town centre nightspots

The University of Northampton has called on its students to stay safe on nights out amid a series of drink spiking cases at nightspots in the town centre.

Around seven drink spiking incidents have been reported at town centre venues since the beginning of September.

The complaints have involved men and women at different venues - including NB's and Turtle Bay - but are being linked by detectives.

Police believe the drink spikings are all linked

The latest drink spiking allegation was at an unnamed Northampton nightspot this weekend (Sunday), police confirmed.

Officers revealed a man was taken to hospital after collapsing in the town centre between 11am on Sunday night and 2am Monday (September 27).

Northampton nightspots are especially busy this week following the arrival of university and college students for 'Freshers Week', a notorious event where 18-year-olds who are usually new to the town binge drink.

The University of Northampton was asked if students have been warned of the current dangers in the town centre.

A spokesperson from the University of Northampton said: "Our students' union has worked with Northamptonshire Police to educate our students about staying safe on nights out.

“Information is provided to all freshers to equip them with the knowledge they need to minimise the risk of having a drink spiked, or how to deal with a spiking that has already occurred.

“This includes the importance of keeping an eye on your drink at all times, and if offered a drink, go with that person to the bar and watch it being poured.

“We also encourage students to stay with their friends on nights out, so that they can make sure each other is safe – and also to make sure they all get home safely.”

The UoN's students' union said it has an an 'obligation' to look after students.

The union said: “As a union, we have an obligation to look after our students.

"Therefore, we want to ensure that their nights outside of campus are as safe as they can be.

"It is important to us that all students feel supported if they become a victim of unwanted behaviour and know where to turn."

The students’ union and UoN are working in partnership with local venues to introduce its 'Safer Northampton Nights' pledge.

The union spokeswoman said: “By introducing this pledge, we aim to make nights out in Northampton safer.

"This will be achieved by supporting local venues to provide a safe environment for our students and increase awareness of support services.

"By having venues signed up to our Safer Northampton Nights pledge, we hope students will have a better university experience, and feel supported by their union and local community venues.”