Another club-goer reports drink was spiked after collapsing in Northampton town centre

Club-goers are being warned to watch their drinks after the latest incident in Northampton town centre

Detectives are investigating another report of a drink being spiked in a Northampton nightspot,.

Officers revealed a man was taken to hospital after collapsing in the town centre between 11am on Sunday night and 2am Monday (September 27).

The 23-year-old told officers that he believed his drink was spiked and a spokesman confirmed: "This is being looked into as part of the series we’re investigating at venues across the town.

"Any reports of this nature are taken very seriously and the incidents are being investigated to establish the circumstances."

At least six previous incidents have been reported since the beginning of September where it is believed club-goers have had their drinks.

The complaints have involved men and women at different venues in the town - including NB's and Turtle Bay - but are being linked by detectives.

Northampton nightspots are especially busy this week following the arrival of university and college students for 'Freshers Week' and a Force spokesman warned: “We would like to remind people to always keep an eye on their drinks, to not accept or pick up drinks they have not seen prepared themselves, to look out for friends and seek help immediately if they show signs of becoming intoxicated or incapacitated very quickly.

“We would also urge anyone who believes they may have been affected in such a way to contact the police as soon as possible to ensure full evidence can be obtained.

“Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call us on 101 quoting reference number 21000542369."