'Unexplained death' investigation launched after incident in Northampton town centre pub

A “unexplained death” investigation has been launched after a man in his 40s died earlier today (Sunday November 24) in a Northamptonshire village.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 5.45am, Northamptonshire Police received a report from the East Midlands Ambulance Service about the death of a man in his 40s in East Haddon. This led to an investigation being launched by the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), into the circumstances of the man’s death.

As part of this, detectives are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Rosie O’Leary’s pub in Northampton’s Fish Street, which happened during the evening of Saturday, November 23, prior to the man’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and remains in police custody.

Northamptonshire Police has launched an investigation.

Anyone with information which could help is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Weymouth or incident number 24000699476.

Information, including photographs and mobile phone footage, can also be submitted online.