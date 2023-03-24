An online fundraiser has been set up to give a much-loved 16-year-old Northampton schoolboy the ‘send off he deserves’ after he was fatally stabbed this week in the town.

Affectionately known as Fred by his family, friends and all who knew him – Kingsthorpe Community College student Rohan Shand of Northampton, sadly died after being stabbed at 3.35pm in Harborough Road on Wednesday (March 22), close to the junction with The Cock Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday (March 23), the day after Fred’s death, hundreds paid their respects and left floral tributes at the war memorial in Harborough Road, close to where the teenager died.

Fred tragically died after being fatally stabbed in Kingsthorpe, near The Cock Hotel, on Wednesday (March 22) at around 3.35pm

A JustGiving page has been set up for Fred and his family which, at the time of writing (Friday, March 24), has already raised £14,000.

The fundraiser reads: “Fred was taken from us in devastating circumstances. He was 16 years old and had his whole life ahead of him. He was loved by so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are raising funds to help take some pressure off of Fred‘s loving father, Rohan, and to give him the send off he deserves.

"All who knew Fred knew that he was such an intelligent, polite and caring young man and he would have gone on to do such great things.

“Fred, you are loved and you are missed.”

It goes on to say: “We are blown away and extremely grateful for everyone’s support. Fred, I hope you know how loved you are x.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father of Reece Ottaway, who was also fatally stabbed in Northampton in 2019, offered words of support on the fundraiser.

David Ottaway wrote: “Forever 16. Taken way too soon in life. As a father I know how his dad is feeling, my eldest son was murdered on February 1 2019 by knife crime. Sending love to his dad and family and friends. Rest in peace, Fred.”

Four males aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with Fred’s death. This newspaper has contacted Northants Police this morning (Friday, March 24) for the latest update.