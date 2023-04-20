News you can trust since 1931
Two Northampton men plead not guilty after being charged with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis

They are due to appear before a court again next month

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

Two Northampto men have pleaded not guilty to charges of intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Paul Item Oko, aged 51, and 46-year-old Lian Rolfe, both of Longueville Court, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 17 after being arrested on Friday, April 14.

Both are charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (crack cocaine), possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (heroin), possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

The due pleaded not guilty at Northampton Magistrates' Court.The due pleaded not guilty at Northampton Magistrates' Court.
Oko and Rolfe entered not guilty pleas and were bailed ahead of their next court appearance on May 29.