Two Northampto men have pleaded not guilty to charges of intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Paul Item Oko, aged 51, and 46-year-old Lian Rolfe, both of Longueville Court, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 17 after being arrested on Friday, April 14.

Both are charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (crack cocaine), possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (heroin), possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis) and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

The due pleaded not guilty at Northampton Magistrates' Court.