Two Northampton men charged with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis

Two Northampton men have been charged with intent to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police officers and police dog Frankie executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Longueville Court on the evening of Friday, April 14.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed Paul Item Oko, aged 51, and 46-year-old Lian Rolfe, both of Longueville Court have been charged with four offences.

The charges are: possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – heroin, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Oko and Rolfe are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court today (Monday, April 17).

