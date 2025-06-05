Two men plead guilty to burglary after items stolen from behind counter of Northampton Co-op
Michael Edward Boswell, aged 42, of Candace Court and Oliver John Davidson, aged 35, of Edgehill Road appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (May 31), where they both pleaded guilty to burglary other than a dwelling.
The charges relate to an incident on Thursday (May 29) when items were stolen from behind the counter of the Co-op in Main Road, Duston. The pair were arrested shortly after.
The case was adjourned for pre-sentencing reports. Davidson will return to the same court on July 22, while Boswell is due back on July 25. The pair were released on conditional bail until sentencing.
Two further arrests have been made as part of the ongoing investigation. A 52-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries whilst a 39-year-old woman has been released with no further action.