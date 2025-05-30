Four people arrested while hiding in gardens and homes after alleged robbery in Northampton
The incident happened at the Co-op in Main Road, Duston at about 8.30pm on Thursday (May 29).
Police say three people entered the shop and are alleged to have stolen items from behind the counter.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following a short foot chase, a 42-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested after hiding in a garden in Candance Court, while a 52-year-old man was found inside the residential address.
“A fourth person – a 35-year-old man – was arrested in Whitefield Road. All four were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, which could assist with their investigation and has yet to come forward.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000311747.