Two men in their 30s have been charged after a street fight in Northampton.

Daniel Preciosa, aged 33, of Alliston Gardens and Kamal Stephenson, aged 30, of no fixed address, are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 9) after being charged in connection with an incident in Semilong.

Preciosa was charged with threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place. Stephenson was charged with one offence of fear of provocation of violence by threatening words or behaviour under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

The incident happened around 2.40pm on Friday (October 6) when police officers attended Semilong Road following reports of men allegedly fighting with weapons. Upon their arrival, the incident had moved into Alliston Gardens and Alliston Court, where two men were arrested.