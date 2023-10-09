News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Two men in their 30s charged after fight in Northampton

They are due to appear before magistrates
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:40 BST
Two men in their 30s have been charged after a street fight in Northampton.

Daniel Preciosa, aged 33, of Alliston Gardens and Kamal Stephenson, aged 30, of no fixed address, are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 9) after being charged in connection with an incident in Semilong.

Preciosa was charged with threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place. Stephenson was charged with one offence of fear of provocation of violence by threatening words or behaviour under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

The pair are due before Northampton Magistrates' Court.
The incident happened around 2.40pm on Friday (October 6) when police officers attended Semilong Road following reports of men allegedly fighting with weapons. Upon their arrival, the incident had moved into Alliston Gardens and Alliston Court, where two men were arrested.

As a precautionary measure, staff at Northampton International Academy were asked to delay the release of pupils at the end of the school day.