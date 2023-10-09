Two men arrested after 'serious' fight in Northampton which delayed pupils leaving school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested following a “serious” fight in Northampton, which delayed pupils leaving a nearby school.

The incident happened in Semilong Road at around 2.40pm on Friday (October 6).

Northamptonshire Police say it received reports of men fighting with weapons. As officers were despatched, callers advised those involved had moved into Alliston Gardens and also Alliston Court.

Two men were arrested after a 'serious' fight in Northampton.

As a precautionary safety measure, staff at Northampton International Academy in Barrack Road were asked to delay the release of pupils at the end of the school day while the incident was dealt with. Pupils were able to leave the school premises from 3.40pm. The police force is thanking all those involved for their patience while the incident was resolved.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and investigations are ongoing.