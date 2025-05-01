Two men charged with burglary after alleged theft of charity tin from Northamptonshire village pharmacy
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two men have been charged with burglary after the alleged theft of a charity tin from a Northamptonshire village pharmacy.
Martin Galvin, aged 47, and Mark Leonard Howard, aged 46, both of Kennel Terrace, Brixworth, have both been charged with one count of burglary.
The alleged incident happened at a pharmacy in Hunters Way, Brixworth on November 6, 2024. PD Bryn and his handler were deployed to the incident.
Both men will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 2, 2025.