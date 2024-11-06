Two men arrested after charity tin and other items stolen from Northamptonshire village pharmacy

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th Nov 2024
Two men have been arrested after a charity tin and other items were stolen from a Northamptonshire village pharmacy.

The incident happened in the early hours of today (Wednesday November 6) between 1am and 1.30am.

Northamptonshire Police says officers were called to a report of a burglary at a pharmacy in Hunters’ Way, Brixworth. PD Bryn and his handler were deployed and found the suspects and the property.

The two men arrested, both aged 46, remain in police custody, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

