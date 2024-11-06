Two men arrested after charity tin and other items stolen from Northamptonshire village pharmacy
Two men have been arrested after a charity tin and other items were stolen from a Northamptonshire village pharmacy.
The incident happened in the early hours of today (Wednesday November 6) between 1am and 1.30am.
Northamptonshire Police says officers were called to a report of a burglary at a pharmacy in Hunters’ Way, Brixworth. PD Bryn and his handler were deployed and found the suspects and the property.
The two men arrested, both aged 46, remain in police custody, a police spokeswoman confirmed.