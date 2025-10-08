Two men charged after jewellery stolen from museum and following theft of cars in Northampton

Two men have been charged with a number of offences after jewellery was stolen from a museum and cars were stolen in Northampton.

Gavin John Burnett, aged 43, of Berrywood Close, and Darren Paul Burnett, aged 50, of Sharrow Place, have been charged by Northamptonshire Police with one count of conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal and one count of conspiring to steal motor vehicles. These charges relate to incidents between July 28 and August 14 when burglaries took place at several properties in Northampton and a number of cars were stolen.

The duo has also been charged by South Wales Police in connection with a burglary at St Fagans Museum in Cardiff, which took place in the early hours of Monday October 6 and saw a number of items, including Bronze Age gold jewellery stolen.

Gavin Burnett is also charged with two counts of threatening behaviour and one count of making threats to kill in connection with threats made against three Northamptonshire Police officers.

The duo is due appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday October 8.

South Wales Police said the investigation remains ongoing to trace and locate the outstanding stolen items.

A 45-year-old woman from Northamptonshire has also been arrested as part of the South Wales Police investigation and has been released on police bail.